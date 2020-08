Kelva (forearm) is available for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old exited Friday's game with forearm tightness, but the team since downplayed the injury and said he has no structural concerns. Kela still hasn't thrown since Friday, so the Pirates are likely to keep a close eye on him should he be called upon Tuesday. Richard Rodriguez earned one save over the weekend in his place, but Kela should operate as the closer as long as he's healthy.