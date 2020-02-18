Pirates' Keone Kela: Battling illness
Kela didn't throw Tuesday due to a viral infection, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
There hasn't been any indication that the issue will significantly impact Kela's preparation for the upcoming season. The righty was officially confirmed as the Pirates' closer at the start of camp.
