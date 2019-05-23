Kela (shoulder) threw a 21-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Kela looked good during the workout while utilizing all of his pitches. The Pirates were set to re-evaluate Kela on Thursday before determining whether he's fit to return from the 10-day injured list at some point this weekend or if a minor-league rehab assignment will be necessary beforehand. Kela has been sidelined since May 4 with right shoulder inflammation.

