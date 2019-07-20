Pirates' Keone Kela: Could be activated this weekend
Kela (shoulder) could be activated from the 60-day injured list as soon as Saturday or Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Manager Clint Hurdle noted Friday that Kela was "closing in on a return to the active roster," and the fact that the right-hander rejoined the team in Pittsburgh this weekend supported the skipper's claim. After striking out the side in 11 pitches during his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Kela was spotted warming up in the bullpen during the Pirates' game Friday against the Phillies, even though he wasn't yet activated. The fact that he pitched on back-to-back days is nonetheless a sign that Kela has reached the final phase of his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, which has kept him on the shelf since May 6. Whenever he's formally reinstated, Kela should quickly reclaim a setup role ahead of All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez.
