Kela was traded from the Rangers to the Pirates on Monday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's still unclear what the Rangers are getting in return, but the deal has been made official. Kela served as a reliable closer out of Texas' bullpen in 2018, recording 24 saves (one blown save) and posting a solid 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 44 strikeouts over 36.2 frames. He'll likely be in line for mid-to-high leverage opportunities as a late-innings setup man, seeing as Felipe Vazquez appears to have a firm handle on the closer's role in Pittsburgh.