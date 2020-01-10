Play

Kela agreed to a one-year, $3.725 million deal with the Pirates, avoiding arbitration, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This is Kela's third and final year as an arbitration-eligible player before he hits the open market. He has a career 3.23 ERA and 1.11 WHIP but has logged over 40 innings just twice in five big-league seasons.

