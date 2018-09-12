At a minimum, Kela is expected to have a reduced workload during the remainder of the season and could be shut down, The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Kela has reported some arm fatigue but says he's healthy and could pitch if called upon. "They just want to give me time off," Kela said. "Just so everybody knows, my arm is not hurt. The velocity is there. My quality of pitches is there." Kela is likely to serve as Felipe Vazquez's primary set-up man in 2019. He could also receive occasional save opportunities when Vazquez isn't available. In the meantime, both Kyle Crick and Edgar Santana figure to pitch in the eighth inning in front of Vazquez.