Kela (1-0) was charged with the blown save Tuesday against the Tigers by allowing one run on two hits during the ninth inning. He ended up earning the win as the Pirates won in extra innings.

Kela entered for the ninth inning with a 3-2 advantage -- closer Felipe Vasquez was apparently unavailable after throwing 43 pitches Sunday -- and surrendered the lead before recording an out. The 26-year-old's 2019 struggles continue as he has a 8.10 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and four blow saves through his first eight appearances.