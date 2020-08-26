site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Keone Kela: Hasn't thrown since Friday
Kela (forearm) still hasn't thrown since Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
This does not align with recent reports that he is available out of the Pirates' bullpen. For now it seems we should consider him day-to-day.
