Kela is a likely frontrunner to receive save opportunities with Felipe Vazquez (restricted list) out.

Kela notched 24 saves for the Rangers in 2018 before serving as Vazquez's setup man following his trade to Pittsburgh. He's allowed one run in his last 19 innings, recording one win and four holds. While Kela is a top candidate for saves, Richard Rodriguez, Francisco Liriano and Michael Feliz may also figure in the late-inning mix.

