Kela allowed three runs on three hits in one inning Thursday. He threw one wild pitch while striking out one batter.

All three hits -- two doubles and a homer -- went for extra bases. Provided he's able to make it through spring training without any injury ailments, however, he's pretty much assured of heading into the season as Pittsburgh's closer. Kela totaled only 29.2 innings in 2019 due to injuries and suspensions.