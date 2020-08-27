Kela was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right forearm tightness, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 24, so Kela could return as soon as Sept. 4, but given the nature of the injury, it's possible he won't return anytime soon. The Pirates said Kela was "available" Tuesday, which was either untrue or he suffered a setback. The back end of the bullpen has been decimated by injuries, so it's unclear who would get a save chance in the short term, but Richard Rodriguez might be the top option.