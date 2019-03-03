Kela gave up one hit and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning Saturday.

He needed only eight pitches to retire the Yankees in his first spring action. Pittsburgh shut the reliever down on Sept. 3 in an effort to limit his number of high-leverage innings and Saturday's outing should help reassure fantasy owners that Kela is healthy entering the new season. Although the righty figures to serve as Felipe Vazquez's primary setup man, Kela could record the occasional save to help reduce Vazquez's workload.