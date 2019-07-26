Pirates' Keone Kela: Makes successful return
Kela pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing one hit while striking out one batter.
The Pirates eased him back into his first action since May in a blowout loss and the results were encouraging. Kela threw his fastball harder (96.3 mph) and more often (71.4 percent) than his season marks (95.9 mph, 57.1 percent). The right-hander would neither confirm nor deny that he was involved in an altercation with a coach on Monday, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the reliever moved to another organization. He hit 97 mph with his fastball and there are plenty of contenders searching for relief help.
