Kela (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old has yet to report to summer training for unspecified reasons, and it seems increasingly unlikely he'll be ready for the start of the season with Opening Day one week away. Kela was expected to operate as the team's closer, but Kyle Crick will likely receive first crack at the job in his absence. Kela has no official timeline for his return.