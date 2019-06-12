Kela (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Thursday or Friday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Kela has been shut down from throwing since suffering a setback in his recovery near the end of May, so this is an encouraging sign for the right-hander. That said, the Pirates likely won't establish a timetable for his return until he's able to resume facing live hitters.

More News
Our Latest Stories