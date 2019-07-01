Pirates' Keone Kela: No timetable for return
Although Kela (shoulder) threw on flat ground Sunday, he's not close to returning, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan radio in Pittsburgh.
Kela, who has been on the injured list since May 8, isn't expected back until after the All-Star break. "He's coming along well," Huntington noted. "He'll have to throw some bullpens, then live BP, rehab outings. We're still aways away but he's making quality progress." Kela has pitched only 11.2 innings this season, allowing six earned runs and three homers in 14 games. He could pick up some saves later in the season if the team trades Felipe Vazquez, but Kyle Crick has likely moved ahead of him in the pecking order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...