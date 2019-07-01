Although Kela (shoulder) threw on flat ground Sunday, he's not close to returning, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan radio in Pittsburgh.

Kela, who has been on the injured list since May 8, isn't expected back until after the All-Star break. "He's coming along well," Huntington noted. "He'll have to throw some bullpens, then live BP, rehab outings. We're still aways away but he's making quality progress." Kela has pitched only 11.2 innings this season, allowing six earned runs and three homers in 14 games. He could pick up some saves later in the season if the team trades Felipe Vazquez, but Kyle Crick has likely moved ahead of him in the pecking order.