Kela (COVID-19) is scheduled to throw another live bullpen session in the next couple days, general manager Ben Cherington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, Cherington said the team is waiting to see how the right-hander responds to the live bullpen session he thew Saturday. The general manager added that he wants to make sure Kela is in a "good spot" before bringing him back. Despite the urgent need for an arm in Pittsburgh's bullpen, it doesn't sound as though Kela will be back until the second half of the week, at the earliest. Adding to the uncertainty is whether or not the Pirates' next opponent, the St. Louis Cardinals, will even be permitted to play in the coming days.