Kela (illness) will not be activated for at least a few days, general manager Ben Cherington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Speaking on his Sunday radio show, Cherington noted that the reliever is currently throwing with a number of rehabbing pitchers at PNC Park. Kela will need to throw off the mound multiple times and face live hitters, showing game shape prior to activation. Nick Burdi will likely continue to serve as the team's closer in Kela's stead.