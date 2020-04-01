Kela, who was named Pittsburgh's closer prior to spring training, allowed four runs in five innings over five games of Grapefruit League action.

Kela will be looking to collect saves the way he did for Texas in 2018, when he compiled 24 saves. Due to injuries and suspensions, the 26-year-old pitched only 29.2 innings in 2019. With Pittsburgh looking to rebuild, the organization could seek to trade the impending free agent. As a result, Kela owners may want to keep Kyle Crick on speed dial in the event Kela gets hurt or dealt.