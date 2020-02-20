Play

Kela (illness) is scheduled to face hitters Thursday in a live batting practice session, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kela missed a couple days of camp earlier this week after coming down with a viral infection, but his inclusion on the Pirates' list of scheduled pitchers for Thursday suggests he's moved past the ailment. The right-hander, who was named the Pirates' closer last week, should be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut within the next couple of days.

More News
Our Latest Stories