Pirates' Keone Kela: Overcomes virus
Kela (illness) is scheduled to face hitters Thursday in a live batting practice session, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Kela missed a couple days of camp earlier this week after coming down with a viral infection, but his inclusion on the Pirates' list of scheduled pitchers for Thursday suggests he's moved past the ailment. The right-hander, who was named the Pirates' closer last week, should be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut within the next couple of days.
