Kela allowed two hits and no walks while striking out one batter in a scoreless seventh inning Friday.

With Pittsburgh nursing a one-run lead after six innings, manager Clint Hurdle first went to Kela and then used Kyle Crick in the eighth and Felipe Vazquez in the ninth. It wouldn't be surprising to see Hurdle use Vazquez in a high leverage spot before the ninth, however, opening up the door for an occasional Kela save.