Kela pitched a scoreless inning in a 6-3 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two batters.
His fastball registered a crisp 97 mph. Kela totaled 22 pitches (including 11 strikes) against the Indians, so he may not be available to pitch on back-to-back nights Wednesday. The impending free agent is one of the more likely Pittsburgh players to be traded by the deadline.
