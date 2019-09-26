Kela allowed one walk but no other baserunners during the ninth in his first save of the season in a 4-2 victory against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Felipe Vazquez has been on the restricted list for more than a week, but this was the Pirates' first save opportunity since losing their All-Star closer. It was indeed Kela coming in as Pittsburgh's closer Wednesday, and he nailed down his first save since joining the Pirates last July. Kela owns a 2.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 28.2 innings this season and will be first in line for any additional save chances over the final four days of the regular season.