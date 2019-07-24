Pirates' Keone Kela: Reinstated Wednesday
Kela (suspension) was officially reinstated prior to Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Both Kela and closer Felipe Vazquez have been rumored as potential trade candidates, but if only Vazquez were moved, it's possible Kela could take over as the Pirates' closer. For now he will work in a setup role.
