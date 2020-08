Kela (forearm) will be shut down for a few days and reevaluated early next week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander was removed from Friday's contest with forearm tightness, and he won't throw for at least a couple days after being evaluated Saturday. If Kela is shut down much beyond that, a trip to the injured list seems likely. Richard Rodriguez could receive some save chances for Pittsburgh.