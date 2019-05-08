Pirates' Keone Kela: Requires IL stint
Kela (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kela suffered a shoulder injury over the weekend, and after further evaluation it was determined that the issue would require a stay on the shelf. The severity of the issue is not yet known, so it remains to be seen whether Kela will be ready to return when first eligible (May 16). A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to Friday's series opener against the Cardinals. Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez should handle the bulk of setup duties in his absence.
