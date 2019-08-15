Kela pitched a scoreless inning against the Angels on Wednesday. He struck out one batter without allowing a hit or walk.

He faced the minimum three batters, throwing eight of 12 pitches for strikes. After making his first appearance following a 10-game suspension, it was somewhat surprising that he threw only one inning, given the team's exhausted bullpen. Regardless, he looked good and could move into high leverage situations again quickly -- he pitched in the sixth inning against the Angels.