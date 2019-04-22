Kela hurled a clean seventh inning against San Francisco on Sunday, striking out one batter without allowing a hit or walk.

After struggling as Felipe Vazquez's primary setup man for the first three weeks, the right-hander pitched with his team trailing Sunday. Kyle Crick and Nick Burdi will likely cover for Kela in high leverage situations while the hard-throwing righty works out of his early season funk. Kela's scoreless inning lowered his earned-run average to 7.04 and his WHIP to 1.43, respectively.