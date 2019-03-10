Kela allowed four runs on four hits while recording one strikeout over one inning during Saturday's spring game against the Twins.

Kela entered during the fifth inning and gave up a double and three home runs before recording an out. The 25-year-old has now made three game appearances this spring, with Saturday's outing the first in which he allowed a run. Kela remains on track to begin the season in a setup role ahead of closer Felipe Vazquez.