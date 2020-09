Kela (forearm) is playing light catch on flat ground but has shifted is preparing for the offseason, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Kela has been on the injured list for nearly a month, and he won't return during the 2020 season as he continues to recover from right forearm tightness. It's unclear whether the right-hander will return in time for spring training in 2021 after making just three appearances this season.