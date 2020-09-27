The Pirates transferred Kela (forearm) from the 10-day injured list to the 45-day IL on Sunday.

Kela wasn't a candidate to rejoin the Pirates before Sunday's season finale in Cleveland, so his move to the 45-day IL was merely designed to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Andrew Susac. Viewed by many as the frontrunner to close for the Pirates this season, Kela was limited to just three appearances, as he missed time after testing positive for COVID-19 before being shut down with forearm tightness in August. He didn't record a save in any of those outings.