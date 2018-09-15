Kela will be shut down for the season for workload reasons, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The Pirates don't want to push Kela after he threw far more high-leverage innings than he did in his previous two seasons. Much of that work came in the first part of the season with the Rangers, where he recorded 24 saves. He'll finish the year with a 3.29 ERA and a 31.1 percent strikeout rate in 52 innings.