Kela struck out a pair of batters in a scoreless inning against the Giants on Thursday.

Kela has allowed one earned run in his last 19 innings, compiling a 23:5 K:BB. That streak extends back into April, as the reliever has missed significant time due health concerns and a suspension. Kela did pitch both Wednesday and Thursday, marking the first time he's thrown on back-to-back days since April 4th and 5th. While his stock has dropped in 2019, his stuff suggests he could move back into a high-leverage role next season.