The Pirates are still assessing Kela's injured right shoulder and aren't expected to make him available for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kela hasn't pitched since May 4 due to the shoulder issue, the extent of which isn't fully known. The Pirates have thus far resisted moving Kela to the 10-day injured list, though that could be a more realistic outcome if he fails to show much progress heading into the weekend.