Pirates' Keone Kela: Suffers setback
Kela was returned from his rehab assignment Friday due to reoccurring right shoulder discomfort, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kela had been pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis while on the mend, but he's since returned to the team and will cease throwing for 10 days before likely being re-evaluated. The right-hander has been on the 10-day injured list since May 8 with right shoulder inflammation.
