Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that the team isn't concerned about Kela's forearm injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Specifically, Cherington intimated that nothing is structurally wrong with Kela's right forearm/elbow, and the GM expressed optimism that the right-hander's injury was detected before it evolved into something more serious. The Pirates' reluctance to place Kela on the 10-day injured list since he exited Friday's win over the Brewers with the tight forearm seemingly supports the notion that his injury is viewed as a day-to-day concern. With another day to rest Monday while the Pirates are off the schedule, Kela may be ready to return to action as soon as Tuesday's game against the White Sox. While Kela was unavailable for Sunday's 5-4 win over the Brewers, Richard Rodriguez handled closing duties, retiring the side in the ninth inning to collect his first save of the season.