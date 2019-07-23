Pirates' Keone Kela: To join team Wednesday
Kela (suspension) is expected to join the team prior to Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Kela was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, but he was immediately slapped with a two-game suspension for an unknown violation of his contract. However, he'll be back in the bullpen for Wednesday's clash and will be ready to see his first action since May 4.
