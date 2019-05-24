Kela (shoulder) will pitch one inning at Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kela threw 21 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday, and he's now on track to pitch in a minor-league contest as part of his rehab stint. It's unclear as to how many appearances he'll make in the minors prior to his activation from the 10-day injured list.

