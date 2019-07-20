Pirates' Keone Kela: Trending toward Monday return
Manager Clint Hurdle suggested the Pirates are eyeing Monday for Kela's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Kela made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday and threw a bullpen session Friday, so the Pirates seemingly just want to give him a couple of days of rest before reinserting him into the bullpen. Assuming he does in fact get activated Monday, he should step in immediately as one of the top setup options in front of closer Felipe Vazquez.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...