Manager Clint Hurdle suggested the Pirates are eyeing Monday for Kela's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kela made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday and threw a bullpen session Friday, so the Pirates seemingly just want to give him a couple of days of rest before reinserting him into the bullpen. Assuming he does in fact get activated Monday, he should step in immediately as one of the top setup options in front of closer Felipe Vazquez.