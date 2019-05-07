Kela (shoulder) isn't expected to be available for Tuesday's game against Texas after throwing a side session, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Kela was forced to exit Saturday's contest after experiencing shoulder discomfort, and he hasn't appeared in a game since. Skipper Clint Hurdle did not reveal how Kela's throwing session went Tuesday, but the fact that a roster move hasn't been announced is a good sign.