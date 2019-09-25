General manager Neal Huntington confirmed that Kela will serve as the team's closer for the rest of 2019, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Pittsburgh won its first game since placing Felipe Vazquez on the restricted list on Monday. Kela pitched a clean ninth inning following Richard Rodriguez's scoreless eighth. Pittsburgh closes the season with five straight home games, including three against Cincinnati. The Pirates have won 15 of 17 contests against the Reds at PNC Park since the beginning of 2018.