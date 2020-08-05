Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Kela (COVID-19) would serve as the team's closer upon returning from the injured list, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The Pirates named Kela as their closer prior to spring training, but he was forced to the IL to begin the season after a positive COVID-19 test delayed his arrival to summer camp. Though Kela has since cleared all health-related protocols and is in the process of building up his arm for game action, the Pirates have yet to pinpoint a target date for his return. Fortunately for Kela, the Pirates' 2-9 start to the season has left the team's other late-inning relief options with few opportunities to test their mettle in save situations, so the 27-year-old should have a decent amount of leash at closer once activated.