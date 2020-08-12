Kela (illness) will be activated from the injured list ahead of the Pirates' upcoming series in Cincinnati, which begins Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

A positive COVID-19 test wiped out the entirety of Kela's summer camp, but he's been cleared to work out for the past 10 days and is now ready to play. He should be the team's unquestioned closer after potential challenger Nick Burdi was ruled out for the year with an elbow injury, though just how many saves are available for a team which has won just three games thus far this season remains to be seen.