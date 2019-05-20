Kela (shoulder) should be ready for a simulation game by Wednesday, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan on Sunday.

How Kela looks in the simulation game will help to determine his next step. He's pitched just once in May and has struggled in the first quarter of the season. The righty has registered a 4.63 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 11.2 innings. He's surrendered three homers, matching his 38-game total for Texas last year.