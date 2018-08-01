Kela is expected to serve primarily as a setup man with an opportunity for the occasional save, general manager Neal Huntington told AT&T SportsNet on Tuesday.

Huntington said that he has yet to talk to manager Clint Hurdle about which relievers will slot into the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, respectively, but Kela will likely only close when closer Felipe Vazquez is unavailable. "He gives Clint a backup closer, if Felipe needs a day, it gives him the ability to mix and match," the general manager noted. Huntington added that Hurdle should have "100 percent confidence in Kela out there to be able to close out a win for us." As a result, Kela's fantasy value figures to take a hit for those looking for continued save opportunities on a regular basis.