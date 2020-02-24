Pirates' Keone Kela: Zips through Detroit lineup
Kela struck out the side in a scoreless outing against the Tigers on Sunday. He walked one batter.
Manager Derek Shelton named Kela the team's closer last week. The righty saved 24 of 26 games in Texas in 2018 and could provide a cheap source of saves with Pittsburgh. If he does well, however, then there's a chance the rebuilding organization could cash in its Kela chips and move him during the summer.
