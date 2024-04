The Padres traded Pichardo to the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for Jackson Wolf.

Pichardo spent most of last season with San Diego's High-A affiliate but was able to reach Double-A by the end of the year. He slashed .258/.371/.404 with 43 RBI across 312 plate appearances between the two levels, and the 22-year-old will stay in Double-A as he moves into Pittsburgh's farm system.