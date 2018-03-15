The Pirates sent Kramer to minor-league camp Thursday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Kramer went 5-for-16 in Grapefruit League play, including five extra-base hits and five walks. The infielder saw a surge of power for Double-A Altoona before breaking his hand last summer, slashing .297/.380/.500 in 202 at-bats. With his increased offensive production, the second baseman has forced his way into Pittsburgh's plans, especially given Josh Harrison's uncertain future with the organization..

