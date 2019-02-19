Kramer is unlikely to crack the Opening Day lineup because of a crowded middle infield picture, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Both Erik Gonzalez and Kevin Newman - two players battling for the starting shortstop job - are capable of backing up Adam Frazier at second base, as are journeyman Nick Franklin and Pablo Cruz. Kramer struggled immensely upon making his major-league debut in September, batting .135 with 20 strikeouts in 40 at-bats. Still, the 24-year-old has hit well throughout his time in the minor leagues and will likely get another chance - just not at the beginning of 2019. "Kevin Kramer has not forgotten how to hit," said general manager Neal Huntington. "He isn't the first good hitter to come up and struggle his first time at the major-league level." While Kramer is primarily a second baseman, he offers versatility as a potential backup at both shortstop and third base. He was one of only three International League players to reach double digits in both homers (15) and steals (13) in 2018 while slashing .311/.365/.492.