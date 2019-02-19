Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Likely to start in minors
Kramer is unlikely to crack the Opening Day lineup because of a crowded middle infield picture, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Both Erik Gonzalez and Kevin Newman - two players battling for the starting shortstop job - are capable of backing up Adam Frazier at second base, as are journeyman Nick Franklin and Pablo Cruz. Kramer struggled immensely upon making his major-league debut in September, batting .135 with 20 strikeouts in 40 at-bats. Still, the 24-year-old has hit well throughout his time in the minor leagues and will likely get another chance - just not at the beginning of 2019. "Kevin Kramer has not forgotten how to hit," said general manager Neal Huntington. "He isn't the first good hitter to come up and struggle his first time at the major-league level." While Kramer is primarily a second baseman, he offers versatility as a potential backup at both shortstop and third base. He was one of only three International League players to reach double digits in both homers (15) and steals (13) in 2018 while slashing .311/.365/.492.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Ripple effects of Moustakas signing
Signing with the Brewers seems like good news for Mike Moustakas, but Scott White says it's...
-
ACES: Looking for pitching sleepers
Last week, we introduced you to a new way of judging pitchers. Today, we're showing you how...
-
Top Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...